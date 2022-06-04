Haryana CM Khattar, Speaker Gupta inspect proposed locations for new Assembly building

The Haryana government’s plan to set up a separate Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh has picked up pace, with state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and senior officials analysing three locations that the UT administration has offered.

Officials said Khattar had taken detailed information about one of the proposed site located at the traffic signal near the railway station on IT Park Road in Chandigarh and held discussions with officials about the two others sites as well.

Khattar took details about the site near railway station traffic signal from officials of the Urban Planning Department, Chandigarh, through a map. He also inquired about the length, width and other measurements of the 10 acre of land. Officials apprised the Chief Minister about ownership of the land and other formalities.

After a nudge by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Chandigarh administration has agreed to offer 10 acres to the Haryana government for constructing a separate Vidhan Sabha. Currently, Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex that is located next to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh administration had proposed three locations — a vacant piece of land on Madhya Marg (opposite Kalagram), another plot on the right side of the road from Railway traffic signal to IT park and a vacant plot in IT park — for the new Haryana Assembly building.

On Saturday, Haryana’s delegation of officers, led by the CM himself, visited the site near the railway station traffic signal in the morning. The delegation consisted UT Advisor Dharam Pal, UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, Chief Administrator (Housing Board, Haryana) Ajit Balaji Joshi, UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and senior officials of Haryana, besides officials from the UT administration.

About nine months ago, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gupta, had raised the issue of a separate Vidhan Sabha building with the Union Home ministry.

Chief Minister Khattar, too, had raised this issue with Home Minister Amit Shah in which he mentioned that by 2026, the number of members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha may increase to 126. Khattar had also mentioned that for the last 55 years, Haryana had not been able to claim its due share in the Vidhan Sabha complex that is shared with Punjab. He claimed that Punjab had encroached upon a majority of

Haryana’s share in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The CM had also mentioned that Haryana Vidhan Sabha has approximately 350 officials, but there is no space to accommodate them. Due to non-availability of adequate space, three-four departments are accommodated in one single room and six-seven Class-I officers are made to sit in one room, he had pointed out.