Haryana Assembly budget session: Govt to distribute tablets to govt school students of classes 10, 11, 12 by May

The Haryana government said it will start distributing mobile tablets to students of classes 10, 11 and 12 by May this year. For now, the tablets shall not be distributed to students of classes 8 and 9 as earlier announced by the state government.

The issue came to light during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry had sought details from the state government about the proposal of providing tablets to students of government schools of the state. In response, education minister Kanwarpal said that the tenders for the tablets worth Rs 620 crore have already been issued and the process shall be completed by May 2022.

Taking on the government’s earlier announcement, Varun questioned why the state government had gone back on its earlier promise of including students of class 8th and 9th too. “Even in the Governor’s address, it was mentioned that the state government shall be giving the tablets to over 8 lakh such students. How will the government reply to parents of those children in classes 8 and 9?”

The minister answered, “Haryana is the only state in the entire country that has initiated and announced such a proposal, which will be carried out on such a large scale. The government, as of now, shall be distributing tablets to students from class 10th till 12th, but will consider the other two classes – class 8th and 9th – at a later stage.”

Haryana’s agro-malls become white-elephants, govt plans to auction

Various agro-malls constructed at Panchkula, Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak have emerged as white-elephants for the state government that is struggling to even recover the cost with which these buildings were constructed between 2013 and 2015. Replying to a question asked by Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats on the status of these agro-malls, agriculture and farmers welfare minister JP Dalal said, “Agro-mall, Panchkula – 88 out of 91 shops at ground floor and 34 out of 46 shops at 3rd floor were allotted. First and second floors were lying vacant and same has been offered for offices to various government departments on rent basis. Requests have been received from five departments/ board/ corporations for taking space on rent basis and the same is under process. The office of Haryana International Horticulture Marketing Corporation Limited has already been established at first floor in the Agro Mall, Panchkula.”

He added, “Agro-Mall, Rohtak – 78 out of 282 shops were auctioned during 2013, e-auction of balance shops was fixed for 30.12.2019 and 19.01.2022 but no bid was received during auction.”

Regarding the agro-mall in Karnal and Panipat, the statement said, “These malls are completely vacant and e-auction to sell these properties on as is where is basis was fixed for 17.11.2021, further extended upto 02.12.2021. During this period, only single EMD was received”. It added that “till date, no EMD has been received”.

“The Agro-Mall at Karnal and Panipat are lying vacant completely since their construction and to utilise these properties, the government has decided to auction these malls on as is where is basis so that the cost already incurred on construction of these agro malls can be recovered. The agro malls in Rohtak and Panchkula are partially auctioned/ allotted and the balance shops are put to auction in near future for generating the revenue”, the minister’s reply added.

Over 51,000 acres worth area reduced under paddy-cultivation

Haryana’s over 51,874 acres worth area, across 22 districts of the state, reduced under paddy cultivation during 2021-22 under Mera-Pani-Meri-Virasat scheme of the state government. These figures were revealed in reply to the question raised by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry in the ongoing Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha. In wake of alarming reduction of ground water levels, the state government had implemented this scheme in which the farmers who decided to sow alternate crops (other than paddy) were being given Rs. 7000 per acre by the state government.

Haryana to regularise 845 illegal colonies

Replying to JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam’s question regarding government’s decision to regularise illegal housing colonies, urban local bodies minister Dr Kamal Gupta apprised the House that “the government has decided to regularise 845 colonies falling within the limits of municipalities with less civic amenities and infrastructure. Applications were invited from the Resident Welfare Association and developers on the portal by the Town and Country Planning Department. Notification was issued on September 10, 2021 to amend the Haryana Management of Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016 which lacks civic amenities and infrastructure. According to the amendment, the condition of construction work on 50 percent of the plots in the new colony before March 31, 2015 has been removed. Further, all the colonies have been divided into category wise groups, which include colonies with built up area up to 25 percent, between 25 and 50 percent, between 50 and 75 percent and colonies with more than 75 percent built up area”.

Dr. Gupta added, “About 1,300 applications were received for regularisation of colonies. These colonies or any other colony shall be declared as areas lacking civic amenities and infrastructure after following due process of law on fulfilling the criteria”.

Direct road connectivity from east to west of the state: Dushyant Chautala

While replying to a question raised during Question Hour, Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala Monday, said that direct road connectivity is being ensured from east to west of the state ensuring smooth traffic. “I have recently met Union Minister, Sh. Nitin Gadkari and had a detailed discussion regarding the completion of various projects related to the roads. Government has given in-principle approval on May 4, 2021, to start the Hisar-Tosham-Rewari road project under hybrid annuity mode. The road from Mahendergarh to Rewari via Kanina is also a part of the said project and a consultant is being appointed to prepare its DPR. Work of Charkhi Dadri-Mahendragarh road has been allotted. It will be completed soon.”