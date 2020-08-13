Haryana asks Univs to complete terminal semester, final year exams by Sept end

(Representational Image)

The Haryana government has decided to hold all terminal semester/final year examinations of all the courses under the ambit of higher and technical education department as per UGC guidelines by September end.

Ankur Gupta, principal secretary (higher education), in an order said that universities must keep UGC’s July 6 guidelines in view” and complete the terminal semesters/ final year examinations by the end of September in “offline (pen and paper), online, or blended (online + offline) mode”.

The UGC guidelines issued on July 6 read, “In case a student of terminal semester/ final year is unable to appear in the examination… they may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such course(s), which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible. The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure. The students of terminal semester/ final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline, online or blended mode as per feasibility and suitability”.

