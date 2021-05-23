Haryana asks Centre for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections to treat black fungus

Vij elaborated that around 20 beds each in all medical colleges of the state have been reserved for the treatment of black fungus. Patients from all districts are being referred to these hospitals. (PTI Photo)

State’s health minister Anil Vij said, “Currently, there are 1,250 vials of injection Amphotericin-B available for treatment of patients. So far 421 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and all patients are being given treatment in various hospitals. The highest number of 149 cases of black fungus have been found in Gurugram. Besides this, there are 88 cases in Hisar, 50 cases in Faridabad, 26 cases in Rohtak, 25 cases in Sirsa, 17 cases in Karnal, 15 cases in Panipat, 11 cases in Ambala, eight cases in Bhiwani and the remaining in other districts.”

Vij elaborated that around 20 beds each in all medical colleges of the state have been reserved for the treatment of black fungus. Patients from all districts are being referred to these hospitals.

He added, “A team of doctors of PGI Rohtak has also been constituted to maintain a record of arrangements made during Covid and related activities for the reference of next-generation in similar circumstances. During the onset of Covid in the first wave, no one had any clue about this. No one knew about masks and from where they could be arranged. No one knew from where the PPE kit will be made, what precautions and what medicines can be used for treating the virus. However, after fighting the virus, the people have learnt about preventive measures and now it can benefit future generations”.

Haryana, meanwhile, continued to witness a lower number of fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, as it has over the last fortnight.

As on Sunday evening, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate had come down to 7.94 per cent, with 52282 samples being collected for testing, out of which 4400 returning positive in the last 24 hours.

The daily death rate also came down to 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 9480 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 93.18 per cent.

The number of active cases came down to 42816, out of which 1146 were in a critical condition (845 on oxygen support, 301 on ventilator support).