Haryana asks all DCs to impose Sec 144 in districts; state sets up Oxygen Control Room

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 infections across the state, Haryana has decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC across all districts. On Tuesday, directions were issued by the Haryana Chief Secretary, Vijai Vardhan, asking all Deputy Commissioners to impose Section 144 barring assembly of five or more persons.

The Chief Secretary also asked DCs to focus more on micro-containment zones and closely monitor the contact tracing of Covid-19 positive patients.

To tackle the ongoing shortage and streamlining the flow of medical oxygen supply to the state’s hospitals, Haryana government has set up an Oxygen Control Room at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh.

“All possible efforts are being made to increase the production of medical oxygen as well as diverting industrial oxygen for medical use. Further, to ensure equitable distribution of oxygen allocated by the Government of India for Haryana and ensuring adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen within the state, a state- level oxygen control room has been set up at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh. The Control Room is mandated to perform several vital functions including ensuring safe movement of oxygen tankers from manufacturing plants to the concerned districts,” said a state government spokesperson.

The oxygen control room, the spokesperson said, will ensure that each district is informed of daily allocation as issued by Health Department. Further, it will attend to emergent requests from the Deputy Commissioners, map oxygen manufacturing plants and monitor their transition from industrial oxygen to medical use.

The government said that messages on Oxygen War Room (WhatsApp group), which comprises Deputy Commissioners, HODs and Administrative Secretaries, will also be monitored to initiate timely action.

“State Oxygen Control Room will be operated from Room number 43-A, situated on the eighth floor and the helpline number of the Control Room is 0172-2740833. Ministry of Home Affairs under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 has issued directions that the use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose and that all units manufacturing liquid oxygen shall maximise their production and make it available to the government for medical purposes only with immediate effect and until further orders.

Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, General Administration Department(s) and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been deputed as Nodal Officer for State Oxygen Control Room.

Besides this, the government has also deputed three IAS and six HCS officers in the State Oxygen Control Room, to assist the Nodal Officer in monitoring and coordination of oxygen supply in the State.