Haryana: Ashok Tanwar asks party workers to launch ‘mass contact campaign’ on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

After facing stiff opposition from his colleagues in Haryana Congress’ first coordination panel meeting post a drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Tanwar held party’s working committee meeting at Gurgaon Wednesday and asked party workers to launch a “mass contact programme” across Haryana from June 19, coinciding it with party president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.

Advertising

Although, Tanwar claimed that party’s all incumbent and former MLAs, former MPs and senior leaders of the party were invited for the meeting, but former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, his son Deepender Hooda and various other leaders of Hooda camp gave it a miss. Congress’s former MLA and Lok Sabha nominee from Gurgaon, Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, and various other district presidents of the party, however, attended the meeting.

On Sunday, Hooda too had held a meeting of senior Congress leaders including incumbent and former MLAs at his residence in New Delhi. Tanwar, however, did not attend that meeting.

“At least 12 former MLAs and various senior leaders of the party, attended the meeting,” Tanwar told The Indian Express. He added: “Elections are won and lost, but party workers need not be demoralised. In Thursday’s meeting, I asked all party workers and leaders to go full throttle across the state and make people aware about ill-doings of the present BJP government in the state.”

Advertising

According to Tanwar, the party had made eleborate plans for June 19. “On June 19, Haryana Congress will organise blood donation camps, langar, and plantation drives across all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana to celebrate birthday of our party president Rahul Gandhi. All Congress workers have been asked to strengthen their individual polling booths and anybody seeking ticket to contest Vidhan Sabha polls, must submit a complete list of voters in his/her respective polling booth in the party’s office.” he said.

Tanwar also asked party workers to “remain united” and “get more active on social media”. He asked party workers to create WhatsApp groups in their villages and also post Congress’ policies and achievements on Twitter.