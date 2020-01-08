Haryana: As Anil Vij takes CID to task, CM’s website updates Khattar’s the boss

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Days after Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij cracked the whip against state police’s Criminal Investigation Department, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s official website and the website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha now show “Criminal Investigation Department” among the 17 portfolios held by Khattar and not by the Home Minister Anil Vij.

It is not clear when the change was made on the two websites, but both showed that they were last updated Tuesday.

Although there were no official orders issued in this regard, till late evening Tuesday, the development resulted in immense confusion in the bureaucratic and ministerial circles.

The development raised eyebrows as the “Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, clearly mention CID as part of the Home Department, the portfolio currently held by Anil Vij. These rules govern the manner of functioning of the state government and departments/portfolios allocated to each minister.

“The Rule 5 on Page No. 30 of the Business of Haryana Government Allocation Rules clearly mentions Criminal Investigation Department as part of the Home portfolio. The position cannot be changed unless it is passed in the Cabinet and an amended notification is issued,” Anil Vij told The Indian Express.

A senior officer, not willing to be named, said, “So far, there is no such official order about any change. The Rules of Business say it clearly that CID is part of the Home Department, which is with the Home Minister. If there is any change in the situation, we do not have any information on it yet”.

In the state government’s own notification issued in November 2019 when the portfolios were allocated to all ministers, CID was neither mentioned in Khattar’s nor Vij’s portfolios.

“CID was not specifically mentioned as a separate portfolio, because it is part of Home department. I do not know, why and how has it figured in CM’s portfolios now”, another senior officer told The Indian Express.

As of now, while Khattar holds a maximum of 17 portfolios besides “any other department not specifically allotted to any minister”, Vij is left with seven including Home, Urban Local Bodies, Health, Medical Education and Research, AYUSH, Technical Education, and Science and Technology.

A senior officer in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Indian Express, “Not much should be read into this. It is not that CID is not reporting to the Home Minister and shall only report to the Chief Minister.

As a routine, CID not only reports to all the ministers but even Secretary rank officers and even Deputy Commissioners regarding the intelligence inputs concerning their departments. Same is the case, currently also”.

However, ever since Vij took over as state’s Home Minister he has been voicing out his dissatisfaction over the functioning of the intelligence wing (CID). Perturbed with intelligence wing chief Anil Rao’s alleged defiant attitude, Vij had even issued him a show-cause notice recently seeking his explanation for not furnishing the requisite information sought by the Home Minister.

He had even called the CID “fissaddi” (laggard) during a media interaction. On December 31, Vij constituted a three-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan to suggest improvements in the functioning of the state’s intelligence wing. Two other senior IPS officers — DGP KP Singh and DGP PR Deo — were included as members of the committee.

Amid all this, he also registered his protest with CM by writing to him over nine IPS officers being transferred last month without keeping him in the loop. His letter to the CM went unanswered.

