Haryana: Imposter who tried to enter Chandimandir base posing as Army officer arrested

A team of military intelligence (MI) personnel has nabbed a person who tried to enter Chandimandir military station in Haryana’s Panchkula pretending to be an army officer last Friday and escaped after being challenged by a guard.

Ganesh Bhatt (36), a resident of Pragati Vihar Colony, Abdullahpur, was nabbed by a surveillance team of MI near Pinjore and handed over to Chandimandir police station.

Army sources informed that on September 3, at around 10:35 pm, a Maruti Brezza car of white colour approached the guard at Shakti Dwar, the main gate of Chandimandir military station, and sought entry into the station. The driver claimed himself to be Major Ganesh and told the security personnel at the gate that he was posted at Engr Brigade in Zirakpur. However, the man was unable to produce any identity card and instead showed his photograph in uniform on his mobile phone.

The guard grew suspicious and tried to take the car’s key. However, he was not successful and the imposter managed to escape from the spot.

The MI team at Chandimandir launched its own investigation into the matter. The MI unit constituted surveillance teams to look for him at possible hideouts. On Tuesday, around 1:30 pm, he was nabbed from Pragati Vihar in Pinjore.

The police and MI teams are questioning him to understand his motives.