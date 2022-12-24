3 from Haryana among 16 Army personnel who died in Sikkim road mishap

Lance Naik Somvir Singh of the 113 Engineer Regiment, a resident of Sindol village of Haryana’s Hisar district, was among the 16 Army personnel who lost their lives in a fatal accident in Sikkim Friday. While the entire village mourned his death, many spoke about how he inspired and trained the youngsters in physical fitness.

Somvir joined the Army on June 26, 2015. After a break of about 55 days, he had joined duty a week ago. Somvir is survived by his wife Nisha Devi, a one-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.

During his break, he imparted physical training to the youngsters of the village every morning and evening. Villagers said that in the last decade, around 30 men from Sindol have joined the Indian Army.

According to the villagers, Somvir inspired his brother Surender to join the Army in 2018. Surender is currently posted in Pune and while he plays hockey for the force, Somvir used to play kho-kho.

The duo’s father Ramkishan Thukia works as a labourer in the village. Their mother Sharda Devi is a homemaker. The family’s financial condition improved after Somvir joined the Army.

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), were killed and four others were injured Friday when a truck carrying them fell off a mountain road while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.

Besides Somvir, the two others from Haryana who lost their lives in the mishap are Grenadier Vikas Kumar of the 25 Grenadiers from Fatehabad and Havildar Arvind Kumar of the 8 Rajputana Rifles from Bhiwani. Their mortal remains will be brought to the Delhi airport from where they will be sent to their native villages in the three districts of Haryana.

One from Punjab among 16 casualties

Naib Subedar (AIG) Omkar Singh from Punjab was among the sixteen Armymen who died in the Sikkim road mishap on Friday. Singh served in the 285 Medium regiment. He was 35.

Singh hailed from the Najowal village (near Kanwa) of Pathankot district in Punjab. He was the only son of his parents and is survived by his parents — father Thakur Raghubir Singh and mother Saroj Bala — wife Sapna, a three-year-old son and three sisters.

One of his sisters Mamta said his brother had joined the Army due to the family’s poor financial condition. “Our father is a small farmer and owns a small piece of land. My brother has a 3-year-old son. We have lost everything,” she said.

His mortal remains are expected to reach the village Sunday for last rites.