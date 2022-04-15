Haryana: Armed men open fire at cops on checkpost duty

A group of armed men opened fire at the personnel posted at a police checkpost set up at Kuldeep Chowk on the Badli Road in Haryana’s Jhajjar district in a bid to flee the spot in the wee hours of Friday. The vehicle even tried to run over a few police personnel, said the police.

A team of the Jhajjar city police station comprising ASI Satpal, head constable Rajkumar and constables Naresh, Sunil and Sanjay had set up a checkpost to search suspected vehicles and check movement of persons.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“A car was approaching the checkpost and was signalled to stop for routine checking. A few young men were travelling in the car. But instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver attempted to run over the police personnel. They even broke the barricade and sped away,” an officer said.

He added, “A team began to chase the vehicle but two of the occupants of the car sitting in the rear seats peeped outside and opened fire at the police team. The accused took advantage of the dark and managed to escape. Attempts are being made to trace and arrest them.”

Based on the statements given by the police team at the checkpost, a case was registered against unidentified persons at Jhajjar city police station, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.