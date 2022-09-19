scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Haryana arhtiyas to gherao homes of MPs, MLAs today to oppose trading on e-NAM portal

The Haryana government, on its part, insisted that provisions of basmati trading in both ways was implemented last year too and the present agitation by arhtiyas was based only on “misbelief and confusion”.

Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association on Tuesday will gherao the houses of MLAs, MPs and ministers in Haryana to push for their demands.(Representative/ File photo)

The arhtiyas (commission agents) of Haryana launched an indefinite strike in the state from Monday onwards to oppose basmati trading on e-NAM portal and direct payment to the farmers for online purchase of paddy.

The president of Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, Ashok Gupta, said that his organisation on Tuesday will gherao the houses of MLAs, MPs and ministers in Haryana to push for their demands.

The Haryana government, on its part, insisted that provisions of basmati trading in both ways was implemented last year too and the present agitation by arhtiyas was based only on “misbelief and confusion”.

The state’s agriculture and farmers welfare minister JP Dalal said, “Trading on e-NAM portal has been introduced keeping in view the interests of farmers. Under this portal, the specifications of agricultural produce are uploaded on the portal so that traders from any part of the country can purchase the same at competitive prices through e-action. Under this concept, all the mandis have been interlinked, where the details of produce are uploaded after certifying the same.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

Ashok Gupta, however, countered Dalal’s claims and said that the e-NAM procurement system was “complicated”.

He said, “Under the e-NAM system, if a local trader purchases the produce, then he has to provide grain bags, apart from performing other related duties including loading of the produce onto the trucks. There is no clarity on what happens if the produce is procured by outstation traders through an online system. Further, the produce can’t be lifted till the payment is not transferred to the account of the farmer. Implementation of these formalities are not possible.”

On the issue of procurement by government agencies at minimum support price, Gupta said, “The payment to the farmers in lieu of purchase of their produce should be optional. It means if the farmer concerned wants the procurement agencies to make the payment in his bank account directly, then that is okay. But if he gives consent for payment via arhtiyas, then this should also be implemented.” The state government has plans to start paddy procurement from October 1, but Gupta says that produce has already started landing in the mandis.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) chief administrator Sujan Singh said that both practices — basmati trading on e-NAM portal by private traders and direct payment to the farmers for online procurement of paddy by government agencies — were smoothly implemented in 2021. The officer also said they have tried to address the “confusion” among traders over both systems of procurement.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 08:43:28 pm
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Pomp around the event is symptomatic of a nation in identity crisis

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement