Haryana approves land pooling policy, aims at creating land bank

In a measure to make land bank available for major urbanisation and industrialisation purposes, the Haryana government Friday approved Haryana Land Pooling Policy-2022.
“As the land owners shall be partners in the development process, the policy aims at offering maximum benefit to them by linking the allotment of land with the cost of raw land,” an official spokesperson said after policy was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
“The policy prescribed a timeline to be followed at various stages so the interests of land owners are protected and the objective of land development is achieved in a time-bound manner. The policy’s objective is to achieve planned development through voluntary participation of land owners interested to become partners in the development process in adherence to the provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963,” the spokesperson said.
The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the state’s urban development authority, will have the mandate under this policy to develop residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure projects in urbanisable areas and in any published development plans.
The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will have the mandate to develop industrial, infrastructure or institutional purposes anywhere in the state.
The policy will be applicable to the citizen offering land and also the aggregator who brings together land under several owners for a specified development purpose.
The development organisation will issue land entitlement certificates to the owners and these certificates can be traded or mortgaged.
“The landowner may, either directly or through an aggregator, submit his application expressing interest in offering land within the period specified in the publication, which shall not be less than 60 days, and which may be extended by the development organisation, for a further period not exceeding 30 days. There will be no application fee,” the spokesperson said.
The allotment share of developed land to the land owners will be based on the market value of undeveloped land contributed by the landowners to the total cost of the project for the development organisation, it said.
The landowner will also be given an annual interim financial support and this will be included in the total cost of the project, it noted.
