Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Haryana: Applications invited for CMGGA programme, opportunity for young professionals to work under CM

Under the programme, each year, 25 young professionals from different backgrounds are recruited and placed in 22 districts of Haryana to innovate sustainable solutions to pertinent issues in the districts.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 11, 2022 2:51:50 pm
The Haryana government has invited applications for the seventh cohort of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme, which helps young professionals understand governance and government structures at the highest level in the state by working under the chief minister.

According to officials, each year, 25 young professionals from different backgrounds are recruited and placed in 22 districts of Haryana to innovate sustainable solutions to pertinent issues in the districts and ensure smooth implementation of the government programmes and flagship schemes on the ground.

The new cohort will get an opportunity to work on multiple state projects on education, women safety, citizen service delivery, agriculture, welfare schemes, tech in governance and support their district administration in conceptualising innovative solutions, said officials.

Interested candidates can fill out the applications by visiting the programme’s website (www.cmgga.in). The deadline for completing the applications is May 30, 2022.

The applications are open for Indian citizens who are not older than 28 as on July 15, 2022, and have completed their undergraduate degree and have at least one year of full-time work experience or if they have completed a postgraduate degree or diploma in any discipline by June 2022.

The qualified candidates will undergo a group discussion round, based on which they will get to participate in the interview rounds. The competition levels increase each year as only one gets selected among around 100 candidates.

Additional principal secretary to chief minister Dr Amit Agrawal, who is also the programme director of the CMGGA, said: “The programme is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for candidates to witness the government mechanism closely while working with a variety of stakeholders from different departments in reaching citizens to deliver good governance. I take pride in the sixth cohort’s efforts in translating the CM’s vision of reaching last-mile citizens (Antyodaya) and supporting the district administration on multiple projects which have seen a strong impact on the ground.”

