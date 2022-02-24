Haryana to launch massive campaign against drug-menace, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana is set to launch a massive crackdown against drug use abuse, with the state ready with an action plan by the Narcotics Control Bureau under which all village, wards, clusters, sub-divisions, and districts will see mission teams fanning out and involving citizens of all age groups to end the menace.

The plan to make the state drugs-free was announced in a joint press conference on Thursday by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij — a rare occasion when both the cabinet colleagues have come together to hold a joint media briefing on any issue.

“By the end of March, 10-member teams would be constituted. Each team would include five local representatives and five officials. Taking strict cognizance of the drug abuse, dedicated effort is being made to curb the increasing trend of drug abuse. Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has been constituted to keep a close vigil on the smuggling and sale of drugs”, Khattar said.

Giving details of the cases registered so far, Khattar added, “In the last year, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and state police have registered

2,746 cases and arrested 3,975 accused. During this, 29.13 kilos of heroin, 157.25 kilos of charas, 11,368 kilos of ganja, 356.19 kilos of opium, 8550 kilos of Chura Post and 13, 64,121 intoxicating pills, syrup have been seized. Anti-Narcotics cells have been established at district,range and state levels. These cells coordinate with drug control agencies in India and abroad to identify the supply chain of narcotics. These cells are working towards creating a database of drug traffickers, their key financers and criminals arrested in drug cases. The cells also maintain the records of major drug manufacturers whose drugs can be used for substance abuse”.

The CM added that an inter-state drug secretariat has been established in Panchkula which collects relevant information on drug offenders from the participating states to create a database to help the northern states in cracking down. “Besides this, Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted at the state level,” Khattar added.

“A special programme is being started to save educational institutions from this social evil. Data bank of drug smugglers, and people involved in smuggling is being prepared by Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau through ‘Hawk’ software and mobile app ‘Prayas’, so that any information about any related smuggler can be received immediately and necessary action be ensured against them,” Khattar said.

Either stop drug smuggling, or leave Haryana, warns Anil Vij

Giving a stern message to those involved in drug-trafficking, Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij said, “Yaa Badmaashi chodh do, ya Haryana chodh do” (either stop drug smuggling or leave Haryana).”

“Around-the-clock , a toll-free number 90508-91508 has been issued by the NCB to assist drug victims and to share relevant information about the criminals involved. On this number, any person can give information related to drugs and help us in eradicating this social evil from society. The name of the informer will be kept confidential.”

Vij said that the narcotics department has been directed to tighten the noose around those involved in gambling, liquor smuggling, illegal weapons, besides drugs. “A weekly report is being submitted by the Superintendents of Police,” Vij said.

18,937 raids conducted, 4879 cases registered

“Till date as many as 18,937 raids have been conducted and 4879 cases have been registered, and 5379 accused have been arrested.

Besides this, an amount of Rs. 65,35,643 has been recovered. As many as 172 illegal pistols, 202 cartridges, and 76,154 liquor bottles have been recovered during these raids,” Vij said.

He added that “a plan has been formulated for case disposal in which accountability has been fixed of the officer concerned at each level. From an inspector ranked officer to superintendents of police, everyone will be held accountable for delays. “A dedicated portal has been developed and in the next 15 days it will be run on a trial basis. In this portal complete detail of every case registered will be made available on the dashboard. The sole objective is to fix the accountability of each officer”, Vij added

“Process of attaching the property of those involved in smuggling of drugs has already been started in Karnal, Kurkshetra and Sirsa,” Vij said.

Vij, Khattar refute any differences between them

Prodded about why Khattar and Vij are rarely seen in media briefings together, the CM said, “Since 1990, we both have a political association. When Anil Vij ji contested his first election, I had a role to play in the party’s affairs that time. We have an association since then. We meet daily, we talk daily”.

Adding to that, Vij said, “For times to come, I would like to tell you all that we have a strong friendship. We can have a difference of opinion on some issues, but we have the same intention — which is to serve each and every resident of Haryana”.

Vij had recently denied any information on the threat perception on the basis of which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted Z plus security cover.

Referring to the same issue in the press conference on Thursday, Khattar said, “Granting furlough to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is not connected with the police department. Concerned departments were contacted by the jail administration. Even the Advocate General’s office was consulted.

The Z plus security was provided on the basis of threat perception. Even when he [Dera chief] was convicted, his threat perception was high. When he was lodged in jail, he was being provided jail’s security. The security shall stay with him till the time he shall be out of prison. Once he goes back to jail, it shall end”.