Haryana steps up anti-drug war: 16% rise in arrests, 37% jump in interstate crackdown

In a major push to strengthen the anti-narcotics framework in Haryana, the 12th state-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, in Chandigarh Wednesday reviewed the state’s progress and outlined an integrated, technology-driven roadmap to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

Sharing details about the statistics discussed in the meeting, a government spokesperson said, “The meeting was informed that enforcement actions gathered considerable momentum in 2025 compared to 2024. FIRs registered rose from 3,330 to 3,738, an increase of 12.25 per cent, while arrests climbed from 6,095 to 7,053, marking a 15.72 per cent rise.”

“Intermediate quantity cases recorded a substantial jump from 1,985 to 2,610, up by 31.49 per cent, indicating deeper penetration into supply chains. Inter-state arrests in commercial quantity cases increased sharply from 444 to 610, registering a 37.39 per cent rise, reflecting improved interstate coordination.”