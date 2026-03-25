Haryana steps up anti-drug war: 16% rise in arrests, 37% jump in interstate crackdown

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In a major push to strengthen the anti-narcotics framework in Haryana, the 12th state-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, in Chandigarh Wednesday reviewed the state’s progress and outlined an integrated, technology-driven roadmap to combat drug trafficking and abuse.
Sharing details about the statistics discussed in the meeting, a government spokesperson said, “The meeting was informed that enforcement actions gathered considerable momentum in 2025 compared to 2024. FIRs registered rose from 3,330 to 3,738, an increase of 12.25 per cent, while arrests climbed from 6,095 to 7,053, marking a 15.72 per cent rise.”
“Intermediate quantity cases recorded a substantial jump from 1,985 to 2,610, up by 31.49 per cent, indicating deeper penetration into supply chains. Inter-state arrests in commercial quantity cases increased sharply from 444 to 610, registering a 37.39 per cent rise, reflecting improved interstate coordination.”
“Preventive enforcement also strengthened significantly, with detentions rising from 12 to 76 — a more than five-fold increase. Financial disruption of drug networks gained traction, as properties of 144 accused were attached in 2025 compared to 54 in the previous year, while the value of attached assets rose from Rs. 7.55 crore to Rs. 13.59 crore, an increase of nearly 80 per cent.”
During the meeting, the reported cases of deaths due to suspected drug abuse were also reviewed and the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Senior Drug Control Officers and District Social Welfare Officers of the affected districts were instructed to further improve their responsiveness to treat and rehabilitate the drug addicts.
Rastogi emphasised the need for strict compliance with regulatory measures. He further directed that Prahari Clubs, established to combat substance abuse in educational institutions, be encouraged to actively share information on drug peddlers operating in their respective areas.
“The clubs providing the highest number of accurate tip-offs will be suitably rewarded on Independence Day”, the spokesperson said.
“Chemist shops dealing with dual-use prescription drugs have been mandated to install CCTV systems, with non-compliance attracting licence suspension. In Sirsa district alone, 1,737 medical shops were inspected over the past three months, of which around 18 per cent were found with faulty CCTV systems and nearly 27 per cent operating without a registered pharmacist, prompting corrective action,” the spokesperson said.
“Social security pensions of 63 repeat drug offenders have been discontinued under the welfare exclusion framework. The Food and Drug Administration has been tasked with developing a dedicated software system to monitor diversion of prescription drugs, while inspections of all de-addiction centres are being undertaken as per prescribed standards,” the spokesperson added.
On institutional strengthening, the meeting considered a proposal to shift the headquarters of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau from Madhuban (Karnal) to Panchkula to enhance coordination with key agencies. A dedicated police station for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force at Panchkula is also in the works to improve operational efficiency.
Further, forensic capabilities are set to be upgraded with the installation of advanced equipment, including GC-MS, GC-FID and UV-HPLC systems, to enhance the detection of synthetic drugs. Suggestions were also made to bring commonly misused pharmaceutical substances such as Pregabalin, Signature capsules and Tapentadol under the NDPS framework.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Rajpal, Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), G. Anupama; Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Apoorva Kumar Singh, ADGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Sanjay Kumar and SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Mohit Handa. and other senior officers attended the meeting.
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