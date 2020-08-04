Haryana: Anti-Covid measures tightened in Chandimandir after spike in Covid cases

The Corps of Military Police (CMP) has been asked to ensure adherence to the timings and instructions. The Corps of Military Police (CMP) has been asked to ensure adherence to the timings and instructions.

Army authorities in Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir have tightened anti-Covid measures following a spike in cases.

Sources said several personnel attached on the staff of the GOC-in-C, Lt Gen RP Singh, have been quarantined after a non-commissioned officer (NCO) tested positive for the novel virus.

While no numbers have been given either by Command Hospital Chandimandir or by Command Headquarters, sources in the Haryana health department say there has been a sharp increase in the number of Covid patients admitted in the Command Hospital.

A new Covid advisory, which has been issued by Command Headquarters for Chandimandir military station, will be reviewed on Aug 10.

It has been decided that the offices will function on alternate days with manpower residing within Chandimandir.

No officer, JCO, Jawan and defence civilian employee will be permitted to enter Chandimandir from outside.

No contact games to be played like basketball. However, badminton and Zumba at sports complex to continue with proper protocol, the instructions state.

Morning walk timings are from 5 am to 8.30 am and evening walk time is from 5 pm to 7.30 pm with proper protocol.

The Military Engineer Services (MES) and conservancy staff has been pruned down to bare essentials.

Army personnel and their dependents residing inside the station are not permitted to go out. This too shall be reviewed on Aug 10.

As per the quarantine protocol listed on the instructions, the initial quarantine will be for 14 days. Random swab/PCR test will be conducted on 15th day. If the report is negative then there will be further home quarantine for next seven days.

All permissions granted till date with regard to relaxations in protocol have been withdrawn. Only emergency and important cases will be permitted to move in/out of Chandimandir.

The units located across the national highway have been advised to function with bare minimum strength of officers, JCOs and jawans required to run offices. Permission given for plying defence duty vehicles is also being reviewed.

The Corps of Military Police (CMP) has been asked to ensure adherence to the timings and instructions. Regular patrolling by flying squads will also be carried out and violators will he identified.

