Haryana announces scheme to waive interest on pending property tax

Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta Tuesday said the state government will give a waiver on payment of interest on pending property tax till December 31. With an estimated Rs 1,000 crore outstanding payment, property owners have been asked to deposit the tax before December 31, 2022, under the House Tax Interest Waiver Scheme implemented in the urban areas.

“Under this scheme, complete interest is being waived on the outstanding house tax amount,” he said. Gupta said the department, through a survey, has identified more than 42.70 lakh properties in urban areas for property tax of which identity cards for 33 lakh have been made.

“Earlier only 25 per cent people used to deposit property tax, but with the creation of property IDs, now all people would pay the tax to the urban local bodies department,” he added.

According to Gupta, more than 23.50 lakh new properties were identified after the survey. Of these, 1.98 lakh objections were registered.

“Out of these, one lakh objections were resolved and 60,000 cancelled and 30,000 are pending. The officers below the rank of District Municipal Commissioner have been given the powers to remove these objections so that they can be resolved quickly,” he said. Gupta said that the process of regularising illegal colonies in different cities is going on.

“During the survey, 2,237 illegal colonies have been identified. Of these, there are 1,399 colonies in the urban body area. Through the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the government has called for applications to regularise these illegal colonies. So far, proposals for applications of 66 colonies have been received through RWAs. These colonies will be regularised soon,” he said.

The government had decided to mark the parking areas at crowded places in the cities. The minister said that this is showing positive results.

Advertisement

“Marking will be done at designated places for parking of vehicles at public places like government offices, banks, schools etc. In 11 cities — Gurugram, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Panchkula, Sonipat, Manesar and Ambala — a target has been set to create marking places for parking 1.20 lakh two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” he said. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikaya Swamitva Yojna’, the state received 7,077 applications to give ownership rights to tenants of houses and shops in urban areas residing there for more than 20 years.

“Out of these, ownership rights have been given to 1,761 and action is being taken on 4,012 applications,” he said.

Further, the minister said 101 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste were to be disposed of in the state under a solid waste management plan, of which 40 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been disposed of. The remaining waste will also be disposed of soon, he said.