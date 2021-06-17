BJP-JJP govt completes 600 days: Haryana announces Rs 5,000 one-time aid for labourers hit by Covid

A one-time payment of Rs 5,000 each to small shopkeepers, construction workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and unorganised labourers who have faced financial hardship due to the lockdown and an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to BPL families who have lost a family member in the 18-50 age group to Covid-19 are among several measures that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Thursday on the occasion of his government completing 600 days in office.

The chief minister also waived the property tax for the first quarter of 2021-22 as he announced an economic relief package worth Rs 1,113 crore.

The entire council of ministers, including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, was present during the press conference. Soon after, Khattar left for New Delhi where he is likely to meet the BJP central leadership.

Khattar said of the total Rs 1113 crore, Rs 600 crore is for unorganised labour, Rs 150 crore for shopkeepers and small businessmen, Rs 150 crore for property tax exemption, Rs 11 crore for ASHA and other health workers, Rs 80 crore for relief in power tariff to educational institutions, commercial and industrial consumers, Rs 72 crore for motor vehicle tax, and Rs. 50 crore for ex-gratia grant on death, treatment and hospitalisation.

The CM said a financial aid of Rs 5,000 each will be given to 12 lakh families who are engaged in the unorganised sector such as construction workers and auto-rickshaw drivers. “To ensure that the labourers of the unorganised sector have easy access to the scheme, a portal has been designed and the registrations on the portal will start from June 18,” he said.

A discount of 25 per cent has been offered to first 600 farmers book an e-tractor by September 30. “If more than 600 apply under the scheme, the decision will be taken through draw of lots”, Khattar announced.

The CM also announced Rs 5,000 each for ASHA workers and those engaged in the National Health Mission. “An an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the BPL families whose members in the age group of 18 years and 50 years died due to Covid-19 will also be give,” he said while transferring the amount into the bank accounts of 46 such families. Similarly, Rs 5000 each was transferred into the bank accounts of 2,755 such BPL families who have Covid-affected family members in home isolation.

“State Government has borne the entire cost of the Covid affected patients of BPL families and will continue to do so in the future as well,” Khattar said.

The CM said that the state government is steadfast to provide relief to consumers of electricity during the Covid-19 crisis and the electricity department has decided that surcharge will not be levied on electricity bills till June 30.

He said the consumers whose average electricity bill for the months of April, May and June is 50 per cent less than the average electricity bill for the months of January, February and March, their fixed charge of Rs 10,000 will be completely waived. Consumers whose fixed charge ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, will get a rebate of up to Rs 10,000 and a rebate of 25 per cent will be given on electricity bills having fixed charges of more than Rs 40,000.

Khattar also said that it has been decided to waive the entire property tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22.

In another decision, he said that the government has also given permission for registration of the fourth floor of buildings in big cities.

The CM said that motor vehicle tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22 will not be levied on non-goods transport vehicles. Apart from this, the fitness date of vehicles has also been extended till June 30.

On the occasion, he also released a booklet detailing achievements, initiatives taken and policies formulated during the 600 days of the alliance government in Haryana.