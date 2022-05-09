Haryana announces pension for cancer, thalassaemia, haemophilia patients

The Haryana government Monday announced a monthly pension of Rs 2500 for patients suffering from cancer (stage III and IV), thalassaemia and haemophilia. The state government already gives pension to AIDS patients.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement after he along with BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the Atal Cancer Care Centre set up at a cost of Rs 72 crore in Ambala,

Khattar said that about 28,000 cancer patients visit Haryana every year and with the opening of this centre, they will get accessible, affordable and comprehensive treatment.

“Various specialized posts (surgical, medical and radiation oncologist, radiation physicist cum RSO, radiation therapy technologist) have been created for the centre. Latest high-end equipment like linear accelerator, brachytherapy unit and CT simulator have been installed to provide advanced treatment,” Khattar said.

The CM said that cancer treatment would be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which the treatment cost of up to Rs. 5 lakh would be borne by the state government. He said that soon the newly opened Atal Cancer Care Centre would be included under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Khattar said said his government has already increased the MBBS seats in medical colleges and will further increase it to meet any shortage of doctors. “We will soon have one doctor per 1,0000 population,” he said.

Earlier, Nadda said an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will also come up in Jhajjar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for it.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led government at Centre, Nadda said, “A big change has taken place in the health sector. There was only one AIIMS in the country before the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s BJP-led government came to power at the Centre. The Vajpayee government set up six more but during the 10 UPA-led years no new AIIMS came up”.

After Modi became the PM, 16 more AIIMS have been set up, he added.

Lauding the country’s health sector and the in-house development of Covid vaccines, he termed India a “changing nation” that now offered something to the world rather than being a mere seeker.

Pointing at the gathering, he said, “Nobody is wearing a mask. Who gave this ‘suraksha kavach’ (shield)?”

Nadda said PM Modi “saved” 130 crore people in the country from coronavirus.

He claimed it took many years for vaccines for diseases like chicken pox and polio to reach India under the previous governments. When the Covid pandemic hit India in January 2020, the Modi government set up a task force and within nine months two vaccines were developed, he said.

“This is what a changing country is,” he said, asserting that India now is a “giver” and not a “taker” — “Ab hum lene wale nahin hein, dene wale hein.”

On Russia’s war against Ukraine, Nadda said the BJP government at the Centre had brought back 23,000 Indian students stuck in Ukraine, about 1,700 of them from Haryana.

“Is there any country in the world which brought its people from there? Did the US, Australia, Canada, Pakistan and Bangladesh bring out their people? Even people from some other countries carrying the Tricolour came out,” he said.

Nadda said the country’s politics has changed from the time when political leaders talked about caste and religion in their speeches. “But today our culture under the leadership of Modi ji has changed. Now a leader comes and presents a report card. Leaders from other parties have to say that they too will make an effort,” he said, adding the era of dynasty politics is over.