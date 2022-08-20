scorecardresearch
Haryana: 30,225 animals in eight districts infected with lumpy skin disease, 211 dead

The milk of infected cows can be used after boiling, says chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, adding that the disease doesn't spread from animals to humans.

A government spokesperson said the districts of Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Panchkula were affected the most by the disease in the state. (Twitter/@DiprHaryana)

At least 30,225 animals in eight districts of Haryana have been infected with the lumpy skin disease. The state government has launched a vaccination drive and banned interstate and inter-district cattle movement as well as cattle fairs to check the spread of the disease, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said Saturday.

A government spokesperson said the districts of Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Panchkula were affected the most by the disease in the state.

“So far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages. Out of these, 16,939 animals have recovered and 211 died. At present there are 13,265 active cases of lumpy skin disease,” the spokesperson said. “All arrangements have been made for its prevention. First, vaccination will be done as per the ring-vaccination concept in the vicinity of the place from where the infected animal is reported and a 3 ml dose will be applied to the infected animals. Apart from this, a dosage of 1 ml will be applied to the animals in other villages or areas.”

After chairing a meeting with deputy commissioners via videoconferencing, Kaushal said the government would ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle within a week, with the help of volunteers, gau-sewaks ,and interns of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar.

“Currently, 3 lakh doses of vaccination are available in the state, which will be used in two days. Apart from this, 5 lakh more doses will be available in the coming week,” he said.

Also Read |Lumpy skin disease: Milk prices up, work on war footing, Hooda tells Haryana govt

Kaushal also directed the animal husbandry department to spread awareness that the milk of infected cows could be used after boiling. “Farmers should be aware that there is no need to panic. The disease does not spread from animals to humans, so they should take care of their livestock without fear. Isolate affected animals from other animals,” he said.

Disposal of carcasses

“Carcasses of animals should not be left in the open under any circumstances. The district administration should dig pits 8-10 feet deep for burying animals dying of the lumpy skin disease so that it does not spread to other animals. Fogging, spraying of disinfectants and proper sanitisation should be done in all gaushalas and villages to prevent flies and mosquitoes from acting as vectors spreading the disease,” Kaushal instructed the officers.

Interstate and inter-district cattle movement banned

Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to restrict the movement of cows by cowherds.

“A complete ban has been imposed on interstate and inter-district movement of cattle. Cattle fairs and sale of animals have also been completely banned,” he said, adding that additional land was being identified for isolating infected animals and that deputy commissioners should ensure that infected animals should not be left untreated.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 06:14:30 pm
