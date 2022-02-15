Haryana: Anganwadi workers start camping in CM’s hometown

Thousands of anganwadi workers on Monday started camping at Karnal, the hometown of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, as part of their protest to demand higher remunerations. The anganwadi workers have been on strike for the past 70 days demanding an increase in their honorarium.

The union leaders of the workers say that the anganwadi workers will continue to camp in the town till their demands are met. The protesters said their honorarium is meagre, claiming that they get paid less than the salary of a contractual unskilled worker (Rs 14,330-17,520), as per the last notification of the government . The state government claims the anganwadi workers and helpers are already getting the highest honorarium in north India.

The strike has been launched to demand implementation of an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018 to increase the monthly honorarium by Rs 1,500 for anganwadi workers and by Rs 700 for anganwadi helpers.