Haryana among leading states in getting NABARD assistance, claims Khattar government

Haryana is among the leading states in the country in terms of getting financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the year 2020-21, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government said on Thursday.

“In the last financial year of 2020-21, the state received 44 per cent more financial assistance from NABARD as compared to the financial year 2019-20. Besides this, during the pandemic, the state was also able to get financial assistance of Rs 1,030 crore in the year 2020-21,” the government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, shared this information while presiding over a review meeting regarding various projects that are being funded by NABARD. The meeting saw the presence of Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Power Minister, Ranjit Singh, Cooperation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, JP Dalal, and Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Kamlesh Dhanda, besides the chairman of NABARD, Dr. GR Chintala.”

Khattar also urged NABARD to start various types of training for farmers and stakeholders of the cooperative sector of the state. Besides this, Khattar also directed the extension of time limit for various projects funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state.

“Haryana, being close to the National Capital Region, is always poised to take advantage of the schemes of the Centre and progress in every field. Haryana was earlier known only as an agro-based economy. But today it has become one of the leading industrial and service sector economies of the country. The state’s GDP has seen the highest growth in the country in the last 10 years. Haryana is consistently ranked among the top three fastest-growing states in the country. Due to the efforts of the government, the power sector has improved by reducing line loss and providing uninterrupted supply to the industries. Besides this, it is also the first state to implement the new National Education Policy. Significant efforts are being made for this and the new education policy will be completely implemented by 2025,” Khattar said.

“It was informed in the meeting that since 1996, about 6668 projects have been approved by NABARD under the Rural Infrastructure Fund in the state, on which loans of about Rs. 11151 crore have been given. Out of these projects, 3451 projects have been completed and 1857 projects are in progress. It is noteworthy that even during the year 2020-21, when the Covid-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc in both the world and in India, projects worth 1130 crore were approved. In the current financial year, the government sent six projects worth Rs. 1565 crore for approval. Out of these, three projects, with a loan amount of Rs 737 crore, have been sanctioned. The remaining three projects are under consideration of NABARD. These include projects of Public Health and Engineering Department, Public Works Department (Building and Roads), Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, and HAREDA”, the spokesperson said.