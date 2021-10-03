Haryana allows universities, ITIs to hold offline classes, extends partial lockdown till October 18

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the partial Covid-19 lockdown till October 18 but introduced various relaxations to the restrictions. Residential universities and ITIs are allowed to conduct offline classes after adopting SOPs for Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“All hostel students may be given priority for getting fully vaccinated,” the order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan says.

The government has allowed industrial training institutes to open at 100 per cent capacity with strict adherence to social distancing norms. “Department of skill development and industrial training, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately”, the order says.

About the festival season, the order says: “This is a critical period as there may be a tendency to violate Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivals, resulting in large gatherings, events, fairs etc. Therefore, adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a safe and Covid appropriate manner especially in religious places may be strictly enforced by district administration”.