Haryana allows 153 Hisar schools to remain open during winter vacation

Directorate of School Education, Haryana on Friday allowed around 153 schools in Hisar to conduct classes for students from Class IX to Class XII during the winter vacation subject to prior approval from their parents and providing of heating and lighting facilities in the classrooms.

“It has come to the notice that due to unwanted holidays, the syllabus of the students of 9th to 12th Board class could not be completed and CBSE Board also preponed the board exams 15 days before. So, the petitioner schools are allowed to conduct the classes for 9th to 12th during winter vacation,” reads an order passed by the Directorate School Education.

The order further states that the timing of the classes during winter holidays will be 11 am to 02 pm.

“Petitioner schools will provide proper facilities to the students regarding heating and lighting in the classrooms,” read the order, adding no extra fee or funds will be charged from students.

The order was passed in compliance of a direction issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 10 asking the Director Secondary Education to consider the request of Haryana Private School & Children Welfare Trust for keeping its member schools open during the vacation period. The Trust filed a petition through advocate Pankaj Maini seeking directions that its member schools be allowed to remain open during the vacation period so that students could complete their syllabus prior to the examination scheduled.

It was also contended that keeping open the schools would also ensure the compliance of minimum teaching hours to be followed for every academic sessions in terms of provisions of Haryana Education Rules 2003. Justice Girish Agnihotri, while directing for the meeting in an interim order on December 10, had observed that it would be in the interest of justice, and in the larger interest of the students to direct the authorities to examine the request. On Thursday, a single bench of the court was told the meeting will be held on Friday with school representatives.

