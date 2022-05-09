Haryana aiming at Rs 9,200 crore in excise revenue; 17% hike over last fiscal

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Sunday said they have set a target of collecting Rs 9,200 crore in excise revenue for 2022-23. The excise collection in last fiscal was Rs 7938.8 crore, a 17 per cent increase over Rs 6791.98 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

Talking about the new excise policy, Chautala told the mediapersons that transit slips have been introduced for better control of inter-state movement of liquor. “High security holograms have also been put in place as part of a track and trace system. Flow meters and CCTV cameras have been installed at all distilleries and bottling plants. There will also be a facility of QR code system under which transparency in the process will be ensured,” he said.

16% increase in GST collection

Chautala said Haryana may be smaller state than UP, but its GST collections are almost at par with a difference of about Rs 800 crore only, it may overtake them in tax collections in near future.

Haryana registered an increase of 16 per cent in FY 2021-22 over the previous fiscal. Last year, GST collections were over Rs 30,000 crore in the state compared to Rs 35,390 crore (FY 2021-22). The SGST collection last year was Rs 11,959 crore which has increased to Rs 15,115 crore, he said.

Haryana is among the states to have requested extension of the compensation mechanism under the GST beyond June 2022. Overall GST collection target in the current fiscal has been set at Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

Helihub in Gurgaon

Chautala, who also holds Industries and Commerce, Excise and Taxation and Civil Aviation portfolios, said a heli-hub will be set up in Gurgaon and it will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and will be built near Dwarka Expressway on about 25 acres. “We have sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard,” he said.

This will improve the helicopter connectivity, it will prove useful for business, leisure and pilgrimage purposes, Chautala told a news conference here.

He said the Haryana government had recently approved an aerospace and defence production policy which will “give a big thrust to the aviation sector in the state”. “We are developing five airstrips — at Pinjore, Karnal, Narnaul and Bhiwani — and any unit producing defense related equipment and located within 10 km radius of the airport, will get 5 per cent reimbursement from the government. Similarly, in the next five years work will be done on manufacturing of aviation drones.”