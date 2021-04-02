Haryana: Agreement signed for Palwal to Sonipat Orbital Rail Corridor

To further strengthen the road network in Haryana and ease traffic congestion, Haryana government is spending Rs 383.58 crore on upgradation of 83 roads with a cumulative length of 688.94 km under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in the State.

THE HARYANA Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation — a joint venture of the Haryana Government and the railways ministry — has entered into an agreement with RITES for construction of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonipat for providing railway infrastructure technology and economic services.

On behalf of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Corporation, the agreement was signed by Narinder D Chumber, director (projects and planning), and by Piyush Kansal, executive director, RITES.

Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited was constituted with an aim to provide eco-friendly and seamless connectivity as a cost-effective and sustainable mode of transport which will enable polycentric growth in Haryana.

On September 15, 2020, the Central Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs constituted under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 121.742 km long dual electrified broad gauge line of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonipat at an estimated cost of Rs 5,617.69 crore.

“After completion of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, the public economic development in the state will be strengthened and will attract multinational companies to set up manufacturing units which will boost the ‘Make in India’ mission. Over 76 lakh employment opportunities will also be created through this project. Apart from this, it will also reduce the passenger load in passenger and goods trains in Delhi. This corridor from Palwal to Sonipat will be dual electrified broad gauge from Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhoda and will provide seamless connectivity to the Prithala Dedicated Freight Corridor from Palwal, Patli, Sultanpur, Asaudha, and Harsana Kalan stations of Indian Railways. The project is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and shall be completed in five years,” a government spokesperson said, Thursday.

To further strengthen the road network in Haryana and ease traffic congestion, Haryana government is spending Rs 383.58 crore on upgradation of 83 roads with a cumulative length of 688.94 km under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in the State. Out of 688 km, 200 km has been completed and the remaining will be completed by the end of the financial year 2021-22.

“For Haryana, an indicative allocation of 2500 km has been made by the Ministry of Rural Development for five year period, up-to 2019-2024. Acknowledging Haryana’s progress, Rs 549.51 crore sanctioned for 120 number roads. On March 5, 2021, the union ministry has sanctioned 120 number roads with a length of 1,216.95 km amounting to Rs 549.51 crore (Centre share: Rs 328.43 crore, state share: Rs 221.08 crore) under Batch-II. Tender for all the works in Batch II has been floated and works will be allotted by May 15, 2021.

For remaining 600 km, proposals scrutiny is under process and it is expected that approval for these proposals from the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India will be received by June 30, 2021,” the spokesperson added.

“A new technology of using plastic waste will be used for upgrading (repair, widening, strengthening) of these roads, due to which the quality of the roads will increase and the public can avail the facilities of these roads for a longer period,” the spokesperson said.