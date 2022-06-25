Haryana: Agnipath will lead to creation of two types of Army, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana Opposition leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said Congress workers will protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme on June 27.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda said, “The Congress would continue to oppose the Agnipath scheme as the scheme plays with the security interests of the country and the future of the Army and the youth. Congress party will hold a dharna across the country in a Gandhian manner on June 27, from 10 am to 1 pm. I will lead the dharna in Rohtak while state president Chaudhary Udai Bhan will lead protests in Karnal.”

“Agnipath scheme is neither in the interest of the country, nor in the interest of national security, Army or youth. With this plan, there would be two types of Army in the country — one permanent and one temporary. It will be very difficult to establish coordination between them. The Haryana government is misleading the youth of the state by promising permanent jobs to Agniveers, while the reality is that Haryana is facing the highest amount of unemployment in the whole country, due to the policies of the BJP-JJP government. Statistics show that 29,275 ex-servicemen have applied for jobs so far, while the government has given jobs to only 543. That is, the government is able to give jobs to only 1.8 per cent ex-servicemen,” he added.

“In such a situation, how will this government give jobs to 75 per cent of Agniveers… after 4 years of service? If this is the case, then the government should first give a solid job to the Agniveers of Haryana and send them on deputation in the Army for four years,” Hooda further said.

“Small countries like Israel cannot be compared with a huge country like India. Such countries neither have high levels of unemployment nor people want to join the army. Therefore, it has been made mandatory to serve in the army there. Whereas the youth of India dream of joining the Army and feel proud to wear a soldier’s uniform. In such a situation, the policy of countries like Israel cannot be implemented in India. The government should reconsider it and withdraw the Agnipath scheme and start permanent recruitment. Had the recruitments been completed in the last three years, about 20,000 youths of Haryana would have been in the Army today,” Hooda said.