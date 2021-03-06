Haryana: After Dushyant red-flag, Vij says no term like ‘Love Jihad’ in Bill

A day after Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said his party would not support any Bill in the Vidhan Sabha if it carries the word “Love Jihad”, state Home Minister Anil Vij Friday said that “there was no such word in the Bill that will be tabled in the House during Budget session”.

Vij said, “In this Bill, there is no mention of any particular religion. There is no mention of Hindu or Muslim. Rather, this legislation is being brought in to prevent anti-conversion law by allurement in the name of love, cheating or under any influence. There is a provision of fine or imprisonment or both in it. There is no mention of Love Jihad anywhere in this Bill. This law will be called as Haryana Freedom of Religion Act. Love Jihad is nowhere mentioned in it”.

Dushyant Chautala had Thursday told The Indian Express, “I don’t support the term love jihad. If it’s mentioned in the Bill, we won’t support it. If a Bill is introduced against forcible religious conversion, we will support it. But a particular religion or terminology should not be named”.

Chautala had added, “If somebody willingly converts to another religion himself by giving an affidavit, I don’t think there is any bar on it as per the law. Similarly, the law doesn’t bar anybody if he or she is willing to get married in another religion while submitting an affidavit to the authorities concerned as per the set procedure.”

On the proposed law, Vij had earlier said, “With its enactment, strict action will be taken against any person who is found in religious conversion by pressuring or tempting or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or try to do so in the name of love.”