Haryana amends affordable plotted housing policy: Builders asked to transfer 10% area of land to govt free of cost

The Haryana government has amended its affordable plotted housing policy introducing stringent norms for colony developers/license holders asking them to transfer 10 per cent area of their licenced colony “free of cost” to the government for provisions of community facilities.

Colony developer/license holder will not be able to levy the cost of this land on the residents of the colony, as per the amended Clause 4 of the policy.

Alternately, the coloniser/licencee shall have an option to develop such area on its own or through third party to the following conditions: To construct such community site at its own cost which shall not be loaded/levied on the residents of the colony. The type of community site, to be developed in the colony, will be as specified by the director on the basis of the requirement of community infrastructure at sector level. The licensee will not be allowed to sell such community building without the approval of director and the proceeds of the same shall be transferred to RWA. The licensee will not be allowed to earn any profit such as membership charges/fee from such community building.

The new instructions were made as part of amendments in the “Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana policy – affordable plotted housing policy-2016”.

The amendment adds, “The licensee will have to complete the community site and get the occupation certificate before obtaining full/part completion certificate”.

The government has also amended Clause No. 5 as per which now – “Mortgage of salable area in lieu of bank guarantee – As a matter of security against any possible delinquencies in completion of the project, the coloniser shall be required to mortgage residential plots covering salable area of 10 per cent, each against the Bank Guarantee required on account of Internal Development Works (IDW) as well as External Development Charges (EDC) in favour of the Director”.

According to state government officials, the policy will be applicable on all existing as well as new licences. “All other policy parametrs and provisions as presently applicable under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana policy-affordable plotted housing policy-2016, as amended from time to time, shall continue to remain in force”, the order issued by Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Haryana government read.

Earlier in May this year, with an aim to give a boost to affordable housing, the state government had also revised its New Integrated Licensing Policy-2022 under which colonisers were made bound to surrender 10 per cent of the land for affordable group housing to the state government.

“The state government will be at liberty to utilise this area through any public/private agency”, the order issued by Devender Singh, then Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning department had said.

“As an incentive for surrendering 10 per cent to affordable housing, the developer will get the benefit of 100 per cent floor area ratio (FAR) on the entire new planned area. However, the developer who is not willing to surrender 10 per cent land will have another option. “In lieu of 10 per cent land to be surrendered in favour of the government for affordable housing, colonisers can deposit an amount three times the applicable collector rate,” the order revising NILP-2022 had mentioned.

A senior officer said that by amending both these policies the government is aiming to strengthen the supply side and help balance out demand-supply mismatch and shall also give a fresh boost to the growth of affordable housing.