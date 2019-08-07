Haryana Administrative Tribunal Row: No end to lawyers protest, Bar body to meet today

THE BAR Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday continued suspension of work for the ninth working day against the notification for setting up the Haryana Administrative Tribunal. Even as the cases continue to get adjourned since July 26, the lawyers on Tuesday also had a confrontation with the High Court staff who accused the Bar Association Vice President of “assaulting” a staff member.

Advertising

The Bar Association, meanwhile, has decided to continue the strike and called for a General House Meeting on Wednesday for further course of action.

The lawyers have been on protest since July 26 and have occupied the space outside Gate Number 1 of the High Court against the notification issued by the Centre on recommendation of the state government.

Khattar firm on not withdrawing tribunal notification

Despite continuous strike by lawyers of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Haryana government Tuesday refused to withdraw the notification regarding constitution of Haryana State Administrative Tribunal. The lawyers on Monday had decided to continue their strike till the withdrawal of the notification.

Advertising

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar told Assembly Tuesday that they have decided that it (notification) can’t be withdrawn. Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal had raised the issue in Assembly urging the CM to hold dialogue with the lawyers. According to Dalal, not only the lawyers but lakhs of people were affected because of the continuous strike by the advocates.

However, the Chief Minister said they had already held talks with the union of lawyers but they are adamant on their demand for its withdrawal. “We have taken a stand on it. The talks will be held again if they (lawyers) move further (relax their demand),” said the CM. Khattar said they had initiated the process to form the tribunal on the demand of employees. “The process of its formation has taken four years. The decision has been taken by the Supreme Court, the High Court, the Centre and the state government collectively,” he claimed.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal pointed out that the work of the people related to judicious process has stopped because of the long strike by the lawyers.

However, the CM said, “Everybody has to think about the losses. They (lawyers) have to think over it, we also have to think over it.” In Assembly, without naming the lawyers, the CM indicated that all advocates were not participating in the stir.