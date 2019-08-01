Haryana Administrative Tribunal Row: HC Bar body asks lower court lawyers to back protest

The High Court Bar Association has urged the bar associations of lower courts and tribunals across Punjab and Haryana to support the HC lawyers’ protest against setting-up of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal.

On Wednesday, lawyers at the Punjab and Haryana High Court completed sixth day of their protest against setting-up of the Tribunal .

The District Bar Association of Chandigarh courts in the afternoon also called “for an indefinite strike to show unity and solidarity with the legal fraternity”.

The lawyers have been staying away from courtrooms at the High Court since Friday last week and seeking revocation of the notification issued by the Centre for establishing the Haryana Administrative Tribunal – a quasi-judicial body for adjudication of service matters of Haryana employees. Most of the cases are getting adjourned daily due to the suspension of work from the lawyers side. The cases were earlier directly heard by the High Court but now can only be heard by it in appeal.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Senior Advocates of the High Court also met the Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan. “The Senior Advocates demanded withdrawal of the notification and also deferment of the implementation of the decision,” said Mahajan, adding, “the deferment will also not be immediately possible as the notification has to come from the Centre after consultation with the High Court and Supreme Court”. Mahajan added that the Seniors were told that the government is not in a situation to review the decision but can consider setting it up at Panchkula instead of Karnal.

The move aimed at reducing the high number of pendency at the High Court, as per the government, is being resisted tooth and nail by the lawyers who allege that the tribunal members will not be able do justice like the High Court judges. The lawyers also say that their work will be affected at the High Court and it will only be a hassle for the employees who will have to approach the Tribunal first and then move courts.

The lawyers continued to stage a dharna outside the High Court gates on Wednesday in protest against the decision and have decided to continue on Thursday as well. Advocate Sunil Kumar Nehra, who represents a number of Haryana employees at the High Court, said the service matters from Haryana are now not being shown in the list by the High Court Registry and the new cases are also being objected to in view of the setting-up of the Tribunal.

Around 8000 pending cases of Haryana employees at the High Court are set to be transferred to the Tribunal in view of the notification last week. Though Justice (retd.) Sneh Prashar has been appointed as the chairperson for the Tribunal, no other members have been yet appointed at the Tribunal. It is also yet to start functioning due to the controversy. In the meantime, the High Court also has said the issuance of notification means that “there is a bar on any court to take cognizance of any matters” and they need to be transferred to the newly constituted Tribunal.