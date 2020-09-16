Haryana adds another 2,493 Covid-19 cases, nears 1 lakh-mark

On Saturday, Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 2,783 Covid-19 cases. (Representational)

With 2,493 fresh cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, the tally in Haryana reached 98,622, within a touching distance of one lakh-mark. The state also recorded maximum 26 deaths in a single day, pushing the toll of fatalities to 1,026.

The districts, which recorded a high number of fresh cases include Gurugram (324), Faridabad (270), Hisar (195), Ambala (190), Panchkula (181), Fatehabad (173), Rohtak (151), Kurukshetra (145), Yamunanagar (123) and Panipat (121).

On Saturday, Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 2,783 Covid-19 cases.

Five of the new deaths were reported from Karnal, four from Panchkula, three from Kaithal, two each from Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Ambala, Gurugram and Faridabad, and one each from Bhiwani and Sirsa, as per the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, 2,454 persons either recovered or were discharged from the hospitals in the state on Tuesday taking the state’s recovery rate to 78.24 per cent.

The state has 20,430 active cases, while 77,166 patients have been discharged. The fatality rate is 1.04 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days and the positivity rate is 6.45 per cent.

