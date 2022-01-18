Haryana adds 9,204 Covid cases, 12 deaths

Haryana on Monday reported 9,204 fresh Covid-19 cases that took its tally to 8,56,102, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,116. The number of active cases in the state stands at 54,814, up from 51,253 a day ago, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

Gurgaon, which is the worst-hit district in the state, reported 3,448 fresh cases, followed by 1,435 in Faridabad, 799 in Sonipat, 649 in Panchkula, 401 in Ambala, among others.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Karnal, two each from Gurgaon and Yamunanagar and one each from Faridabad, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad, the bulletin stated.

So far, 7,91,149 people have recovered from COVID-19. The state has a recovery rate of 92.41 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with administrative officers in Gurgaon to review the Covid and the law and order situation in the district.

According to an official statement, Kaushal directed the district administration to keep a constant watch on Covid cases and ensure that the arrangements regarding oxygen, medicines and other necessary requirements are made well in time so that people do not face any problems.