Haryana adds 1,400 Covid beds in 3 districts, declares Black Fungus notified disease

Two 500-bed temporary Covid hospitals each have been set up by the Haryana government in Panipat and Hisar. Besides this, two more hospitals (100-bed Field Hospital and 300-bed Covid Care Centre) have also been constructed in Gurgaon. CM Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate these newly created facilities Sunday.

In wake of the increasing cases of Black Fungus — a post-Covid-19 complication — in patients, Haryana government has declared black fungus a notified disease in the state.

“Black Fungus disease has been notified in Haryana. If a patient of black fungus is diagnosed in any government or private hospital of the state, it will have to be reported to the CMO of the local district so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent the disease. For the treatment of the disease, senior doctors of PGIMS, Rohtak will conduct video conferencing with all the doctors who are treating corona in the state and will inform them about the treatment of this disease,” Health Minister Anil Vij said.

The temporary Covid Hospital set up in village Bal Jatan near the refinery in Panipat has been named Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani Covid Hospital. At least 25 doctors and 150 para-medical staff have been appointed for the functioning of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani Hospital.

“Since the hospital built near the refinery in Panipat is far away from the city, a police outpost has been set up near it. Roads have been built to connect the hospital blocks. Apart from the ambulance of the Health Department in the hospital, five mini bus ambulances from Haryana Roadways and two ambulances from the refinery will also support the movement of patients to the Covid hospital. Five ambulances from the police department will give their support for this hospital as well,” a government spokesperson said.

The hospital in Hisar is named after former Deputy Prime Minister, Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjivani Hospital.

“Supply of oxygen in this hospital will be as per the flow of 7.1 litres per bed per minute, which will be supplied from the oxygen plant of Jindal Steel Industries. A supply of 8 MT of oxygen has been arranged per day. The hospital set up at Jindal Modern School in Hisar is divided into four blocks. Oxygen points have been added to all beds. Apart from the doctors, paramedical staff as well as medical interns have also been hired here. Five ambulances have been deployed in the hospital,” the government spokesperson added.

The 100-bed Covid Field Hospital at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurgaon has been set up by Vedanta.

“It has 20 ICUs and 80 oxygen beds. Vedanta will provide all the necessary medical equipment for the treatment of Covid patients. Apart from this, a 300-bed Covid Care Centre has been set up in Sector 67 of Gurgaon in joint collaboration of M3M, CII Air Force and Doctors for You NGO,” the spokesperson said.

Nambardars under ‘Ayushman Bharat’

Haryana has decided to cover Nambardars under ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ so that they can get benefits under ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ in case of serious illnesses. Apart from this, smart mobile phones will also be provided to the nambardars.