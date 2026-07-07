Absconding DRO arrested in Pearls group land scam; court remands him to 7-day custody

Witness statements, audio recordings, call records, and the financial trail are cited by investigators as evidence that Sharma helped coordinate the transactions, influenced purchasers, and played a central role in the scheme. (Express File Photo)

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Joginder Sharma, the District Revenue Officer (DRO) of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (Panchkula), in connection with the multi-crore rupees worth Pearls Group land scam.

According to the ACB’s ongoing investigation, Sharma allegedly received Rs 2.4 crore as his share of the scam. He is accused of hiding the cash in Delhi, Manali, and Bhiwani, which the ACB mentioned in the court as one of the grounds for seeking his custodial interrogation.

The ACB officials said the court has remanded Sharma to seven days custody for further interrogation. During this period, investigators said they need to recover the concealed money. The investigation also revealed that Sharma’s mobile phone was switched off for the past eight months and was allegedly hidden with his relatives in Salasar, Rajasthan. The investigation team told the court that they need to recover his mobile phone, which can emerge as a crucial piece of evidence.