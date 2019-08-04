Haryana: Abhay Chautala writes to Khattar, wants higher education council chief removed

Haryana government is yet to remove BK Kuthiala from the post of chairman, Haryana Higher Education Council, despite Bhopal police registering a criminal case against him on charges of embezzlement, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Kuthiala, a former Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism (MCU) in Bhopal was booked by the Economic Offences Wing of Madhya Pradesh Police.

A proclamation notice was also issued by a Bhopal court on July 23, warning Kuthiala that either he appear before the investigating agency before August 31 or his moveable and immovable assets will be attached by the investigating agency.

Now, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking Kuthiala’s removal. In his letter, Chautala sought that Kuthiala be immediately removed from his post and made to surrender before the Bhopal court.

“In view of the media reports that Kuthiala has been charged under Section 409, 420, 120-B of IPC and Section 6 and 7 of MP Public Service Reservation Act (SC, ST and OBC) 1994 for his acts as Vice Chancellor of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal, he not only did not appear before Bopal EOW, but also defied the proclamation dated July 23, 2019,” Chautala’s letter reads.

“According to media reports, the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh has also written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Haryana to help the law take its course by prevailing upon Kuthiala to present himself for the inquiry,” he added.

It was in April, this year when the FIR was registered against Kuthiala and at least 18 others. Kuthiala faced allegations of appointment of ineligible persons as faculty members, misappropriation of funds for personal use and financial grants to ineligible organisations and on the charges of criminal conspiracy.