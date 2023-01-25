AAP dissolves entire Haryana unit, to come up with a fresh one by April

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday dissolved its entire Haryana unit and announced that it shall come up with a new organisation in the coming months in wake of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana.

AAP’s senior leader Anurag Dhanda, in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, said that the new organisation structure in Haryana shall be constituted by April, the work for which shall begin from January 29.

“All posts, including state, zone, district, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, have been dissolved with immediate effect,” Dhanda said.

“AAP will appoint new office bearers from across the state up to village and booth level. In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, a new office bearers body will be given the responsibility. A complete overhaul of the organisation is being done,” he added.

“The process will be started by organising the Zonal Workers Conference on January 29-30. On 29th, a workers’ conference will be held in Gurugram and Rohtak whereas, the zonal level workers’ meeting on Jan 30th will be held in Hisar and Kurukshetra,” Dhanda said.

Earlier, the AAP had dissolved its state unit in March, 2022. The last state president of AAP in Haryana was Naveen Jaihind who too had quit the party and is now no longer associated with AAP. Since March, 2022, the AAP did not have any state president and rather had divided the state in four zones.