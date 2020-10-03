Haryana: 6,197 gram panchayats go digital as Khattar launches ‘Gram Darshan’

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Taking a step forward towards complete digitization of villages by uploading records of all developmental activities of villages as well as of various government departments on a single digital platform, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday digitally launched ‘Gram Darshan’— a platform making the accessibility of data of as many as 6,197 Gram Panchayats of the state online.

“With the launch of ‘Gram Darshan’, now details of the completed, ongoing and required development projects of every village in Haryana will be digitally available and anyone sitting anywhere in the world will be able to see the details of any Gram Panchayats while sitting at their home,” Khattar said.

“It was the vision of state government that every village in Haryana should have its own website so as to ensure that villagers, especially youth should know the details of various developmental schemes and projects being allocated and run for their village so that as per their requirements they can also put forth their demands to the government. Thus, this scheme — ‘Gram Darshan’ has been launched. The vision of Gram Darshan is to make all government services accessible to the common citizens in their locality, through the Gram Panchayat websites and ensure efficiency, transparency and reliability of such services to realise their basic needs”, Khattar added.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, “A mechanism would be developed to prioritize development works by way of voting by citizens of the Gram Panchayat. Each Gram Panchayat website would display details of Elected Representatives, including Sarpanch, Panches and Gram Sachiv of Gram Panchayat. Besides this, a list of public assets, details of assets already created or being created by the department or by any other line department of the state will also be uploaded on the website.”

