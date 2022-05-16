Haryana: 5 men feared drowned in Yamuna river after attack by rival group

Five men are feared drowned in the Yamuna river at Yamunanagar in Haryana after they allegedly jumped into the water to save their lives when they were attacked by another group of men over a rivalry on Sunday evening. The Haryana Police have been conducting search operations with the help of divers but to no avail.

According to the police, the missing youths have been identified as Sunny, Suleman, Allaudin, Sahil and Nikhil, all aged between 19-21 and natives of Jagadhari. Their five other friends escaped from the scene when the alleged attack took place, said the police. The car, in which they had come to the river bank for swimming, was also badly damaged by the assailants, also hailing from Jagadhari, the police added.

The police said that the two groups of young men had a history of a murderous clash two years ago based on information from Allaudin’s Mohd Ibrahim.

“Allaudin and others were attacked by the rival group with sharp-edged weapons, bricks and stones. To save their lives, they went deeper into the river and are suspected to be drowned. Despite all the efforts being made by police, they have not been able to find any of the bodies yet,” Ibrahim said.

Deputy superintendent of police Subhash, who is supervising the rescue operation, said: “We got the information that a few young men drowned in the Yamuna river. When we reached the spot, we learnt that it was a case of an old enmity and they were attacked by the rival group. We are further investigating the matter. The search operation is still going on.”