Haryana: 3,700 poultry birds at Barwala culled, day one marked by delay

The process of culling poultry birds at the farms in Barwala-Raipurrani region on Saturday was marked by delay and lack of coordination among the different wings of Panchkula Administration.

On the first day of the exercise, no one from the administration was present at the site of epicenter, Siddharth Poultry Farm in Kheri village, till 11 am— with the area not even cordoned off. Sources at the farm said some stray dogs were spotted taking away carcasses of the poultry birds who had died earlier at the farm.

At least 18 workers of the Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying department, dressed in PPE kits, commenced the culling operation around 1 pm.

Simultaneously, the culling operation was carried out at another affected poultry farm, Nature Poultry Farm, at Ganauli village. The operation will continue until at least 1.66 lakh poultry birds are culled in the area. At least 3,700 poultry birds were culled on the first day, including 1,000 birds at Siddharth Poultry Farm and 2,700 birds at Nature Poultry Farm.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, “There was a brief lack of coordination as it was the first day. We have started the process. Instructions were issued to the local residents to not roam around the affected poultry farms, in which culling operation is to be executed.”

Before commencing the culling process, birds were made unconscious through a medicine that was mixed in the farm’s water tank Friday night, and supplied to the birds’ enclosures. There are around 13,000 poultry birds at Siddharth Poultry Farm.

Deputy Director Animal Husbandry and Dairying department Anil Banwala said, “Different Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were constituted. The team members will not go to their homes till the completion of the culling operation. They will stay at their designated quarantine centers located in Raipurrani-Barwala areas.” On being asked about the lack of presence of any official of the department at the site even as the notification for culling was issued at least 24 hours earlier, Banwala, who is supervising the culling operation at both the poultry farms, refused to comment.

The notification about the culling operation was issued Friday morning. Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister, JP Dalal, had announced that the culling of at least 1.66 lakh poultry birds in Barwala area will be undertaken. He had announced a compensation to the owners of the affected farms on the basis of Rs 90 per poultry bird. The area SHO, Inspector Yashdeep Singh, ACP Ram Chander, local Block Development Panchyat Officer (BDPO) were present at the spot during the operation.

Farm owner demands compensation first

Sudhir Kumar, owner of Siddharth Poultry Farm, said that he was not served any notice regarding the culling operation which is being carried out at his farm. He demanded that the government should first compensate the farm owners for the loss. He said, “At least, I should be sent a notice well in advance. Three government workers came to me Friday night. They gave me medicine packets for mixing it in the water tank for birds. I started the poultry business two and half years back. Since the beginning, I have been at loss. I had 58,000 poultry birds. I sold 12,000 birds out of 58,000. At present, I have around 16,000 birds at my farm. Around 30,000 birds have died in the past few months. I need the compensation first.”

Regarding the workers at his farm, Kumar said, “There are 16 workers working at my poultry farm. They were given the medicines on Friday.”

8 more samples from Barwala test positive for bird flu

As many as eight samples collected from various poultry farms in Barwala tested positive for Avian Influenza during the preliminary investigation at RDDL, Jalandhar. The lab forwarded these samples to Bhopal situated HSADL. Sources said the administration was conveyed about the preliminary findings.

2 crows found dead in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Two dead crows were found at Leisure Valley in Sector 10 Saturday. UT Wildlife and Forest Department took possession of the carcasses and sent them to RDDL, Jalandhar, for forensic examination. IFS Debendra Dalai said, “The carcasses will be sent to the laboratory shortly.”