Haryana: 33% population fully vaccinated, 83% with first dose

At least 33 per cent of the population in Haryana is fully inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines while 83 per cent has received at least the first dose. Over 2.39 crore doses of vaccines have been administered across the state so far.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccination status in Haryana, according to CoWin app, at least 99 per cent of healthcare workers have received at least first dose of vaccine and 95 per cent have received the second dose. In the category of frontline workers, 100 per cent have received both the doses of vaccine.

In the category of people above 60 years of age, 86 per cent have so far received first dose and 53 per cent second dose. Similarly, in the category of people in the age group of 45-60 years, 81 per cent have received the first dose while 41 per cent have received the second dose. In the category of 18-44 years old, 79 per cent have received the first dose while 23 per cent have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines so far.

In terms of ranking of districts (against coverage of second dose against eligible population), Gurgaon, Ambala and Charkhi Dadri districts are on top while Nuh, Jind and Palwal are the ones with lowest coverage so far.

In terms of ranking of districts (against coverage of first dose against eligible population), Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ambala figure on top with maximum coverage while the districts of Nuh, Jind and Palwal are lowest in this category as well.

As per the vaccine stock availability (as of October 9), Haryana had a stock of over 3.34 lakh Covaxin and over 1.66 lakh doses of Covishield available.