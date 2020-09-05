Haryana: 3 held for demanding ransom, shooting at BJP leader’s son in Narnaul

“The arrested accused are members of ‘Pardeep alias Anna’ gang. The three have been identified as Sombir from Hisar district, Rohit from Hansi and Rakesh of Dhanota from Nangal Choudhry,” a state police spokesman said. (Representational)

Haryana Police has arrested three members of a gang in connection with firing gunshots at Amit, son of a BJP leader in Narnaul district. The assailants had also demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom from Amit, before they sped away on a motorbike.

Amit was shot at and injured by the masked men at his house in Narnaul, a week ago. An FIR was registered on charges of attempt to murder and other provisions punishable under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

“The arrested accused are members of ‘Pardeep alias Anna’ gang. The three have been identified as Sombir from Hisar district, Rohit from Hansi and Rakesh of Dhanota from Nangal Choudhry,” a state police spokesman said.

“Police traced the records of habitual offenders and criminals on bail were also questioned. We got some important clues as the accused, who escaped on the bike, appeared to have stolen it from Hansi town, which led to the realisation that outsiders were involved in the crime. As soon as police got a clue of a new gang of Pradeep alias Anna, a strategy was made three of the gang’s members were arrested. Initial investigations revealed that the same gang has also demanded ransom from Ravi Shankar Gupta of Mohalla Nai Sarai,” the spokesman added.

“Kingpin of this gang, Pradeep alias Anna, who is a resident of Gurgaon’s Jhadsa had been doing recce in Narnaul town for a few days and identifying his potential targets for extorting money. For this work, the accused made a plan to include boys from outside areas who could come to Narnaul, execute the crime and then move out of the town. Pardeep had targeted five-six persons and demanded ransom to create panic in the town. Pradeep is absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest him and his associates,” he added.

The three arrested accused were produced in the court and Sombir was remanded to three days police custody for further interrogation, while Rohit and Rakesh were sent to judicial custody.

