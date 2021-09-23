Haryana: 27 children, 3 workers injured as roof of classroom collapses during repair

Updated: September 23, 2021 3:52:28 pm
As many as 27 children and three construction workers were injured after the roof of a classroom collapsed in a village near Gannaur town, in Sonipat district of Haryana. According to officials, while 20 children and the three workers needed first-aid, seven children have been hospitalised with serious injuries.
According to sources, the roof collapsed when the Class 3 students were in a lesson. The three workers had been carrying out repairs to the roof when the incident happened.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Further details are awaited.
