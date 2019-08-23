Haryana: 24 IPS, 2 HPS officers rejigged, Faridabad gets new DCP (NIT)

The Haryana government Thursday carried out a rejig, issuing transfer and posting orders for 24 senior IPS and two Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers.

Advertising

The government posted 1996-batch IPS officer KK Rao as Faridabad’s new police Commissioner while Dr Arpit Jain, ASP, Kharkhoda, Sonepat has been posted as DCP, NIT, Faridabad in place of DCP Vikramjit Singh Kapoor who had committed suicide on August 14.

PR Deo goes as DGP (Vigilance & Security and Haryana power utilities), RC Mishra has been posted as ADGP (State Vigilance Bureau). Shrikant Jadhav goes as ADGP (Haryana Police Academy) with additional charge of Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, while Alok Kumar has been given additional charge of ADGP (State Crime Branch).

AS Chawla has been given an additional charge of ADGP (Telecom and IT), while Kuldeep Singh Sihag has been posted as ADGP (Prisons) and Sanjay Kumar goes as Inspector General of Police (Hisar range) replacing Amitabh Singh Dhillon who has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Special Task Force, STF).

Advertising

Rakesh Arya goes as DIG (Law and Order), while Ashwin (SP, Jind) has been given additional charge of SP (Railways, Ambala). Dheeraj kumar has been posted as SP (CM’s flying squad) in the CID wing while Smiti Chaudhary shall now be Commandant, 1st battalion, Haryana Armed Police, Ambala city.

Sulochana Kumari has been posted as SP, Police Training Centre, Sunaria with additional charge of Commandant, 1st women battalion, while Rajender Kumar Meena, has been posted as Commandant, 4th battalion replacing Vinod Kumar who goes as SP, Police Headquarters, Panchkula.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, STF, Gurugram has been given additional charge of Commandant, 3rd IRB, Sunaria, while Waseem Akram has been posted as SP, Haryana Police Academy at Madhuban in Karnal.

Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram with additional charge of DCP, South Gurugram has been given additional charge of Additional CEO Mobility, GMDA. Dr Anshu Singla, has been posted as DCP (Hqrs), Faridabad while Nitika Gahlaut has been posted as SP (State Vigilance Bureau).

Chander Mohan, goes as DCP (East Gurugram) while Rajesh Duggal has been given additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar.

Among two HPS officers, Deepak Saharan has been posted as SP, Narnaul and Suresh Kumar has been posted as DCP(Traffic), Faridabad.