Haryana: 23-yr-old man stabbed to death in Panipat, family suspects ‘honour killing’

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was bearing 12 stab injuries. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man, who recently married a woman belonging from a different caste, was stabbed to death by two unidentified assailants on late Friday night in Haryana’s Panipat city. While the police is yet to nab the attackers, the victim’s family alleges that they were his wife’s brothers, who were against their marriage.

The victim has been identified as Neeraj, 23. He was attacked by two assailants in the market area of Bhavna chowk in Panipat city on late Friday night. The incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras.

While Neeraj succumbed to injuries on the spot, the assailants were yet at large. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was bearing 12 stab injuries.

“We have registered the FIR on charges of murder. Preliminary investigations revealed that two men had attacked Neeraj that resulted in his death. Both are yet absconding. We shall soon arrest the accused,” one of the investigating police officers said.

According to the police, Neeraj married Komal, who used to live in his neighbourhood, against the wishes of her family. The couple got married in November in Panipat court. Neeraj, a resident of Wadhwa Ram colony, used to work as a salesman at Palika Bazaar near Municipal Corporation’s office.

Komal’s father and her two brothers were upset with her marriage to Neeraj as he was from a different caste. The trio had threatened Neeraj and even assaulted him in the past. A few days ago, according to Neeraj’s family members, Komal’s cousin too had threatened him.

Neeraj had three siblings. His brother Jagdish said the family had lodged multiple complaints with the police fearing an attack from Komal’s brothers, but the police did not initiate any significant action.

The incident comes to light days after another suspected incident of honour killing came to light in Rohtak.