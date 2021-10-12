Haryana: 2 held in Jind for illegal trade of male monitor lizard organs

Two men were arrested Monday night for the illegal trade of organs of monitor lizards, a protected animal under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in Jind district’s Safidon area.

Six hemipenises (organs of male monitor lizards), coloured in red cosmetic powder, were recovered from their possession. The two were arrested by a joint team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Delhi and Haryana Wildlife department. The duo was identified as Omnath, 48 and Butti, 41.

The arrested hail from a tribal community and are settled near Safidon. They will be produced before the Environment Court in Kurukshetra.

Ved Parkash, Divisional Wildlife Officer of Haryana, said, “The seized hemipenises have high value in the black market of tantriks, who believe possession of the dried body parts will bring fortune and wealth. The cost of these organs depends on the paying capacity of purchasers. The accused said that they fetch between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 by selling each organ. The organ is called ‘Hatha Jodi’ in the language of black magic.”

The probe officer, Wildlife Inspector Manvir Singh, said, “WCCB informed us about the two men. We laid a trap and arrested them red-handed. They confessed to hunting monitor lizards for its flesh and organs. While they eat the flesh, the hemipensis are sold in the market.”

Monitor lizards are usually found in open grasslands, agriculture lands and forest areas. This animal is carnivorous and non-poisonous. Around a dozen pieces of hemipenises were seized near Rewari around one and half months back.