Haryana: 2 held for drugging and robbing Army personnel

The KALKA RAILWAY police has arrested two men for drugging and robbing an Army personnel, Spine Harage, at Kalka railway station Tuesday night.

The accused were identified as Babu Lal and Ramvilas. They had drugged and robbed the Army personnel of his identity card, smartphone, Rs 3,000 and luggage on September 17. Police said that the two accused are residents of Adarsh Colony at Balongi village, Mohali. They were sent to judicial custody in Ambala Central jail.

Police said that the luggage of the victim along with his cell phone was recovered from them. Some of his documents, including the identity card, were thrown in a drainage near Balongi. The accused are natives of West Champaran in Bihar.

Sub-Inspector Chander Bhushan said, “The two suspects were caught on CCTV cameras installed at Kalka railway station. Yesterday night, we were on routine patrolling when an informer told us about the presence of two suspects at Kalka railway station. I along with Inspector Ramesh of railway police nabbed both the suspects inside the railway station. The two confessed their crime. One of the accused has his own house at Balongi. Another was staying with him.”

Police said that the victim, Sprine Harage, was posted in Shimla. He had come to the railway station to board the Kalka-Howrah Mail to reach his native state of Jharkhand. The two accused met the victim and introduced themselves as natives of Jharkhand. They won his confidence and offered him a cold drink supposedly laced with sedatives, the police said. A case was registered at the Government Railway Police station, Kalka.