scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Haryana: 2 cops injured in firing over domestic feud

According to the police, the incident was the fallout of a land dispute between two brothers. Younger brother Rajender Singh suffered minor bullet injuries in the head while his mother too suffered some injuries.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 20, 2022 2:57:35 am
Haryana, domestic feud, land dispute, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to the SP, the accused has been taken into custody after using force against him. “He will be questioned after the required medical treatment.”

Two policemen, including an SHO of a police station in Yamunanagar district, suffered bullet injuries Thursday when they had gone to rescue members of a family in a domestic feud.

The incident happened at Kalanpur village at 6 pm Thursday. According to the police, the incident was the fallout of a land dispute between two brothers. Younger brother Rajender Singh suffered minor bullet injuries in the head while his mother too suffered some injuries. Rajender alleged that his elder brother Parminder Singh opened fire with his licensed weapon at him while attacking his mother with the butt of the gun. “We locked ourselves in the house and called the police,” Rajender said.

Yamaunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said: “When the police reached the spot, the accused threatened the policemen too that he would open fire if they came near him. When the SHO tried to overpower the accused, he fired a shot in the air. When the SHO continued his efforts to overpower him by catching his hand, the accused fired at the policemen. The SHO suffered two bullet injuries in his leg while ASI Ram Kumar suffered one bullet injury in his leg. They are under treatment in a hospital and appear out of danger.”

More from Chandigarh
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the SP, the accused has been taken into custody after using force against him. “He will be questioned after the required medical treatment.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement