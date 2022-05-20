Haryana: 2 cops injured in firing over domestic feud

Two policemen, including an SHO of a police station in Yamunanagar district, suffered bullet injuries Thursday when they had gone to rescue members of a family in a domestic feud.

The incident happened at Kalanpur village at 6 pm Thursday. According to the police, the incident was the fallout of a land dispute between two brothers. Younger brother Rajender Singh suffered minor bullet injuries in the head while his mother too suffered some injuries. Rajender alleged that his elder brother Parminder Singh opened fire with his licensed weapon at him while attacking his mother with the butt of the gun. “We locked ourselves in the house and called the police,” Rajender said.

Yamaunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said: “When the police reached the spot, the accused threatened the policemen too that he would open fire if they came near him. When the SHO tried to overpower the accused, he fired a shot in the air. When the SHO continued his efforts to overpower him by catching his hand, the accused fired at the policemen. The SHO suffered two bullet injuries in his leg while ASI Ram Kumar suffered one bullet injury in his leg. They are under treatment in a hospital and appear out of danger.”

According to the SP, the accused has been taken into custody after using force against him. “He will be questioned after the required medical treatment.”