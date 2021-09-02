Haryana: 19-year-old’s kin allege dowry death, take her body from cremation site

In a suspected case of dowry death, the family of a 19-year-old girl — who died after she allegedly jumped from a four-storey building within eight months of her marriage — took away the body from the site of cremation on Tuesday demanding justice.

An FIR in the matter was filed soon thereafter by the Panchkula police under sections of dowry death and criminal intimidation.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, they had married her off on December 12 last year to Chandra (the accused), who hails from Unnav in UP but was currently residing at Railly village of Panchkula Sector 12-A. “We had spent on the wedding more than our status allowed us. Things were well only for a few days with the in-laws beginning to taunt my daughter for dowry soon thereafter,” the complaint reads.

As per the FIR filed, the girl was beaten, abused and even ousted by her in-laws during the course of eight-month marriage but returned after reconciliation.

“It was on August 26 when we received a call from her around 7 in the morning. She was crying and told us that her in-laws had asked for a four-wheeler. We told her we would visit her house and speak with them,” the complaint says.

But before they could even plan their visit, they got the news of her alleged accident. “At 8 am, we were called by her in-laws who told us that she had fell from the fourth storey of the building,” the complaint says.

The girl was first taken to Sector 6 civil hospital from where she was referred to PGIMER where she succumbed on August 29. Her post-mortem was conducted on August 30.

As per the Panchkula police, they had been intimated about the accident and had attempted to take the victim family’s version twice — once when she had fallen and at another time when she had succumbed to her injuries. “But both the times, the family told us that it was only a slipping accident and that they did not have any complaints against the in-laws and did not suspect false motives,” the

version of police officials in the FIR states.

But it was during the victim’s cremation on August 31 at the Sector 20 ground that the family of the girl reached the premises and took her body away demanding justice.

The accused husband (Chandra), father-in-law (Hemnath), mother-in-law (Suman), sister-in-law (Sheela) and sister-in-law’s husband (Karan) have been booked under sections 304B (dowry death) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.