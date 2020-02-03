Haryana: 17 convicted for sexual offences in a month

Haryana DGP said that the state government has put in place a slew of measures to improve security for women and girls to prevent such heinous crimes. (Representational Image) Haryana DGP said that the state government has put in place a slew of measures to improve security for women and girls to prevent such heinous crimes. (Representational Image)

AS MANY as 17 offenders were booked for sexual offences have been convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other provisions of the IPC in Haryana in January. Of these, one convict was sentenced to capital punishment, another got life imprisonment, six were given 20 years’ imprisonment and six others got 10 years’ in prison.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said on Sunday that the impact of the effective ‘parivi’ (prosecution process) being conducted by Haryana Police for ensuring speedy justice to rape victims was yielding positive results as the conviction rate in rape and sexual offences continues to witness an upward trend in the state.

The DGP said police have not only been arresting rape accused within the earliest possible time after the crime being report, but also securing conviction of such offenders through concerted efforts, efficient investigations and presentation of evidence before the concerned courts.

Yadava said that the state government has put in place a slew of measures to improve security for women and girls to prevent such heinous crimes. “As a result, the number of rapes and other sexual offences reported to police has also been increasing, which shows that victims feel more confident in coming forward.”

According to the DGP, both the Centre and state government had also enacted laws that provided for tough punishment. In addition, setting up more fast-track courts had proved helpful to speed up the delivery of justice to victims, he added.

Convictions for sexual offences in January

# A court in Palwal sentenced a man to death for raping and killing 5-year-old girl

# A Panchkula court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl

# A court in Kurukshetra sentenced a Pehowa resident to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and 10 years under separate section of law in a rape case of a minor

# A court in Panipat sentenced a man to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

# A court in Gurugram has sentenced to two years’ imprisonment an MP resident held guilty under POCSO Act.

# In Sonipat, a man has been convicted for raping a minor girl in 2017. He was awarded 10 years’ imprisonment

# A Gurgaon court convicted a UP resident for attempting to rape and molesting 7-year-old and sentenced him to 10 years in jail

# A Sonipat court sentenced man to 10 years’ imprisonment for sodomising a minor. additional jail term of a year for non-payment of fine

# Ambala court sentenced a man convicted for raping a six-year-old to 20 years.

# A Sonipat court handed a 20-year term to a man convicted for raping a 4-year-old girl on January 14, 2019.

# A Jind court sentenced man to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping 8-year-old

# A man in Sonipat sentenced to 10 years for raping a minor girl.

# A court in Kurukshetra has sentenced a man to 4 years in prison for molesting a girl.

# A Hisar court sentenced two persons to 20 years in jail for kidnapping and gang-raping a woman.

# A Palwal court gave teacher 20 years’ imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

